FICO Named Teradata’s 2024 Industry ISV Partner of the Year

Highlights:

Teradata named FICO its 2024 Industry ISV Partner of the Year

Teradata and FICO have brought to market solutions for real-time payments fraud, medical claims processing and supply chain optimization

At the Teradata Possible event in Los Angeles, Teradata named global analytics software leader FICO as its 2024 Industry ISV Partner of the Year. This award recognizes the two firms’ partnership to create a single, seamless environment for AI-powered decision automation and optimization that can be used to solve a host of business challenges, across multiple industries.

FICO and Teradata have developed advanced decision automation offerings for financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and transportation. These include a fraud solution for banking, with a focus on real-time payments protection; a decision automation process solution for complex medical claims; and a solution that enables real-time forecasting and modelling for supply chain resiliency.

"We are truly honored by this recognition and deeply appreciate the strong partnership we've built with Teradata,” said Alexandre Graff, vice president of global partners and alliances at FICO. "We share the same passion for helping businesses streamline processes, reduce costs, stop fraud and accelerate innovation.”

"FICO’s expertise in advanced analytics and AI-powered decision automation make it an ideal partner for Teradata — we both value the role of trusted data and innovation in creating customer solutions that deliver business value and mitigate risk,” said Varun Kohli, senior vice president for worldwide partners and alliances at Teradata. "Together we are giving businesses solutions that leverage the latest AI technology to address domain-specific, mission-critical problems that drive business success, as well as create opportunities for future growth.”

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

