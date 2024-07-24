FICO to Provide Financial Literacy Education Event in Atlanta During Chelsea FC's Summer Tour

Global analytics software leader, FICO, will host a free Score A Better Future ™ (SABF) for adults and, in partnership with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, a Score A Better Future Fundamentals credit education event for teens, both events on July 31, 2024. These events aim to provide Atlanta residents with the knowledge and resources necessary to enhance their understanding of their future financial health, including the role of credit and an overview of the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of top US lenders to make lending decisions.

In collaboration with Chelsea FC and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, as part of FICO’s ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ partnership, participants of SABF and Fundamentals workshops will get the opportunity to attend the Chelsea x Club America match, held shortly after the event at 7:00 p.m. EDT at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Fields of Financial Empowerment tour aims to increase access to financial literacy education across the United States, addressing the need to enhance understanding of credit and personal finance through a sequence of workshops. FICO’s Score A Better Future Fundamentals program is designed to educate high school and middle school students on how FICO® Scores can impact their future and how to develop good financial habits. With the support of the U.S. Soccer Foundation, teens are brought to these workshops to gain valuable financial knowledge.

"FICO is dedicated to expanding access to financial literacy education, providing communities across the nation with the tools needed to empower individuals to reach their financial goals,” said Jenelle Dito, FICO Scores client services. "We look forward to engaging with local residents, addressing their questions, and supporting their financial journey.”

The Atlanta SABF event registrants will be able to hear from our partners at Money Management International (MMI) and have an opportunity to set up a free consultation with MMI to get their FICO® Score, discuss their credit report, and set a plan to achieve their financial goals.

"The Y is committed to helping individuals achieve their goals and meet their potential in all aspects of life,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. "Through this impactful partnership with FICO, we’re able to educate youths on the importance of positive financial habits and provide tools to help them reach their financial goals.”

Other FICO partners for the event include:

YMCA of Metro Atlanta (local)

Consumer Action (national)

National Consumers League (national)

Diversified Resource Network (national)

National Association of Women Business Owners (national)

Small Business Roundtable (national)

Society for Financial Education and Professional Development, Inc. (national)

Future Business Leaders of America (national)

U.S. Soccer Foundation (national)

Who: FICO, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Chelsea Football Club, and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits and Chelsea Football Club.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 4:00 - 5:45 p.m. EDT.

Where: YMCA of Metro Atlanta Leadership & Learning Center – 569 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

To register for the event or get more information on FICO’s Score A Better Future program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/workshops-designed-for-you.

To learn more about the partnership with Chelsea Football Club, visit: https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom/fico-kicks-national-fields-financial-empowerment-summer-tour-chelsea-football-club-and-u-s

About Score A Better Future ™

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

Score A Better Future Fundamentals Helps to Bridge the Financial Literacy Gap

Used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders, FICO® Scores help millions of people gain access to the credit they need to do things like get an education and make major purchases. Fundamentals helps empower students with financial literacy and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Educators at all accredited middle and high schools can receive the Fundamentals curriculum and supporting materials through the Fundamentals website, which will also provide the background knowledge and understanding for teachers to successfully educate students while strengthening their own understanding of credit. To learn more about Fundamentals visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/fundamentals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

