Fidelity National Information Services Aktie

WKN DE: A0H1FP / ISIN: US31620M1062

05.11.2025 13:44:10

Fidelity National Information Services Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $264 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $789 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $2.717 billion from $2.570 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $264 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $2.717 Bln vs. $2.570 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.74 - $5.78 Full year revenue guidance: $10,595-$10,625 Mln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

