Fifth Third Again Receives Top Score on Disability Equality Index

For the fourth consecutive year, Fifth Third Bank has received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index ®, the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs. Fifth Third has also been named among the index’s Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

"We value our employees with disabilities, and we strive to create an inclusive environment for every employee,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion Officer Stephanie A. Smith. "We are committed to creating an environment where equal access and an opportunity to thrive is available to all, and we are delighted that these efforts have once again been recognized by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.”

Fifth Third’s inclusive employment practices include a robust network of nine Business Resource Groups that empower employees to advance inclusion and belonging efforts and to access development opportunities, support business solutions and get involved in the community as leaders and volunteers.

Fifth Third is also a leading partner of Project SEARCH, a one-year program that helps high school students with disabilities transition into the workforce. Since the program’s inception in 2005, Fifth Third has trained 407 individuals, including 34 current employees, as one of 700 Project SEARCH locations worldwide. Fifth Third was also the first bank to design a checking account for the Achieving a Better Life Experience program, or ABLE. These accounts allow individuals with disabilities to save and invest assets for disability-related expenses.

"Creating a culture of belonging and connection where employees feel cared for and valued is critical to our success and ingrained in our core values,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Nancy Pinckney. "It is important to us that we intentionally create a workplace where each person feels valued, respected, and understood. We encourage our employees to bring their authentic selves and apply their best thinking to their work.”

Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index aims to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. A joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. The index measures companies’ inclusion efforts in culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include: Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 542 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 753 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716455455/en/