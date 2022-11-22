Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 7, 2022 at approximately 8:00 AM ET. Tim Spence, president and chief executive officer, and Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the Company.

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

