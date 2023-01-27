|
27.01.2023 14:04:00
Fifth Third Bank Announces Redemption of MB Financial Bank Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2027
Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that its subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association (the "Bank”), successor-in-interest to MB Financial Bank, National Association ("MB”), has submitted a redemption notice to the paying agent for redemption of all of the outstanding MB fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due December 1, 2027 (CUSIP 55266C XM3) issued in the principal amount of $175 million. The notes will be redeemed on March 1, 2023 pursuant to their terms and conditions for an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005229/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -I-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -I-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|33,00
|1,23%
|Fifth Third Bancorp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -I-
|25,01
|-0,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.