Fifth Third Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Bank Notes due October 27, 2025

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that its subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association (the "Bank”), has submitted a redemption notice to the issuing and paying agent for redemption of all of the Bank’s outstanding 5.852% fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due October 27, 2025 (CUSIP 31677QBT5) issued in the principal amount of $1.0 billion. The Bank notes will be redeemed on or after the first business day following the October 27, 2024 redemption date pursuant to their terms and conditions for an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

