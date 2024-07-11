Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile Serves More Than 1,000 Residents in First 60 Days

The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile, commonly known as the eBus, brings financial access, social services and education directly into communities across the Bank’s 11-state footprint, especially in underserved areas. Since the eBus began its 2024 tour on May 3, it has traveled nearly 3,000 miles, visited 18 communities and served nearly 1,100 community members.

"At Fifth Third, we believe that financial empowerment is an important first step in helping to transform lives and communities,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer. "Fifth Third’s eBus delivers financial tools and resources to communities that may not have easy access to such resources. This is part of our commitment to build strong communities and to keep customers at the center of everything we do."

For 2024, the eBus has been reimagined to offer enhanced experiences including immediate checking account opening, face-to-face consultation pods for private conversations, and access to credit counseling and community social service agencies. Fifth Third has partnered with community organizations to bring the eBus to areas that may not have access to not only financial education resources, but statewide and national financial wellness resources as well.

Since early May, the eBus has traveled to more than a dozen communities across Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. The eBus will return to Ohio in early August for a statewide tour, with stops planned across the Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Cleveland regions.

The increased offerings of the eBus include the services of SpringFour, a leading financial health fintech, that connects visitors to more than 24,000 free local, statewide and national financial wellness resources from nonprofit and government agencies.

Through its digital self-service financial wellness solution, community members can access support in 14 categories including food savings, rental resources, childcare, employment services, small business support and more:

Visitors enter their zip code and search for assistance in the specific category where assistance is required.

SpringFour provides instant, localized results for human and social services organizations.

Through the collaboration, the Bank and SpringFour will provide tablets on the eBus for visitors to access the service or give instructions for use on personal mobile devices.

About SpringFour

Founded in 2005, SpringFour is the first-of-its-kind, leading financial health fintech that empowers banks, credit unions, fintech lenders, employers, mortgage servicers, nonprofits, and organizations across all industries to connect consumers with vetted, local nonprofit and government financial health resources. Trusted by more than 40 leading organizations including Capital One, BMO, M&T Bank, Fifth Third, OppFi, KeyBank, Avant, Enova, Oportun, Mission Lane, and more, SpringFour’s product suite includes an innovative contact center tool, digital self-service products, and APIs that increase payment performance, add brand value, strengthen customer relationships, drive ESG and social impact, support consumer financial health, and improve bottom lines. SpringFour has received many prestigious awards including American Banker’s Most Influential Women in Fintech, Inc. Magazine's Female Founders 250, Real Leaders’ Top Impact Companies, Fast Company's Brands that Matter, Finovate's Innovator of the Year, and more. SpringFour is a Certified B Corporation and WBE. To learn how SpringFour can benefit your organization, visit springfour.com.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

