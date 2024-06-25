Fifth Third Bank Receives 2024 CSO Award

Fifth Third has been named a winner of a 2024 CSO Award from Foundry’s CSO. This honor is given to a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership.

"This award exemplifies how we are approaching security to enable business transformation at scale,” said Lori Anello, chief information security officer at Fifth Third. "The CSO Award is extremely prestigious in the security community and I’m proud of our team for this accomplishment.”

Fifth Third’s team has taken an innovative approach to enabling and protecting the Bank and its customers. A core tenant of the Information Security program has been focusing on Identity Centric Security, protected with intelligence driven capabilities that enables Bank modernization of its capabilities. This award highlights their significant contribution to deliver security enabled value for the Bank.

"The stakes grow higher every day for security leaders and their teams, and this year’s CSO Awards honor the very best efforts to tackle challenges from an expanding threat landscape,” said Beth Kormanik, content director for the CSO Conference & Awards. "From devising new threat detection methods and cyber analytics to initiatives addressing AI threats, zero trust, and data protection, these projects are at the forefront of innovative security thinking and represent true business value for their organizations. We congratulate the winners and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Conference & Awards this fall.”

