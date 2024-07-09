Fifth Third Earns 150th EPA ENERGY STAR Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency

Fifth Third proudly announces that the George A. Schaefer, Jr. Madisonville Operations Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, has achieved the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification for outstanding energy performance.

This certification adds an additional 460k square feet, bringing the Bank’s total Energy Star-certified space to more than 1.2 million square feet. With an impressive ENERGY STAR Score of 79, the Madisonville Operations Center outperforms 79% of comparable properties nationwide, meeting stringent energy efficiency standards set by the EPA.

This Madisonville Operations Center is Fifth Third’s 150th building to earn an ENERGY STAR rating, reflecting a legacy of sustained energy savings and overall commitment to environmental sustainability.

"This milestone is a significant step in Fifth Third’s ongoing commitment to reduce energy usage across our 11-state footprint,” said Thomas Neltner, head of enterprise workplace services for Fifth Third. "We are proud to have reduced our portfolio-wide energy usage by 45% over the past decade, and we continue to deploy new technologies and processes to help operate all of our facilities more efficiently.”

Fifth Third has committed to reducing energy use by 40% by 2030. The bank exceeded that goal last year, achieving a 45% reduction in energy usage since 2014 through improved use of space and the sustainability of new construction, renovation and facility-related operations and maintenance practices, including adding advanced building control technology to more than 600 locations.

"We are honored to earn an ENERGY STAR rating for superior energy performance at our Madisonville Operations Center. Saving energy is one of the many ways we show the community that we care and that we’re committed to doing our part to protect the environment both today and for future generations,” said Jeremy Faust, environmental sustainability director for Fifth Third.

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers—all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial and Industrial Branch. "From the boiler room to the board room, organizations like Fifth Third are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”

To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR. For additional details on ENERGY STAR for Buildings, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709982587/en/