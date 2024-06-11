Fifth Third Named 2024 Enterprise Identity Management Project of the Year by the Identity Defined Security Alliance

For the last four years, Fifth Third Bank has been on a modernization transformation journey to secure and enable its customers and employees. These efforts have been recognized by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), which named the Bank the 2024 Enterprise Identity Management Project of the Year. Fifth Third is one of four companies to receive this international award.

The IDSA is a nonprofit organization that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies.

"Keeping our customers and employees secure within digital experiences is of the utmost importance to Fifth Third,” said Lori Anello, Fifth Third’s chief information security officer. "Identity and access management has been reshaping our capabilities and practices across the company and for millions of our customers.”

"Identity management is a critical security enabler for all digital functions across the Bank.”

Some enhancements Fifth Third is recognized for is enforcing multi-factor authentication for employees, to protect the Bank, and enabling seamless logins for customers using the mobile banking app.

"The Identity Management Awards honor those organizations and individuals who prioritize identity security as a core component of their operational philosophy. These awards celebrate the champions of identity management and security, recognizing those who not only implement these practices effectively but also advocate for their critical significance in the broader industry," said Jeff Reich, executive director of the IDSA. "We applaud Fifth Third Bank for their exceptional practices. They set a benchmark for others, demonstrating excellence in identity management that can inspire and guide peers."

The Identity Management Project of the Year – Enterprise Award goes to an end-user organization that has implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business.

