Fifth Third Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

For a second consecutive year, Fifth Third was named to the JUST 100 list, part of JUST Capital and CNBC’s 2024 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies.

Fifth Third was ranked fifth among the banks evaluated and 45th on the JUST 100 list – 937 companies were assessed. Inclusion in the JUST 100 is a recognition of the Bank’s commitment to its employees, customers, communities, planet and shareholders.

"I am proud Fifth Third is again being recognized by JUST Capital as a leader on issues that matter to our stakeholders,” said Tim Spence, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Fifth Third. "Over our 165-year history, we’ve focused on doing the right thing when it comes to our shareholders, customers, communities and one another.”

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior.

Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:

Pay 11.8 percentage points more of their workers a family sustaining living wage (78.3%).

(78.3%). Provide 7.2 more hours of career development training per employee .

per . Offer 2 more weeks of paid parental leave for both primary caregivers and secondary caregivers.

for both primary caregivers and secondary caregivers. Intake 99% less water per revenue dollar .

. Emitted 42% less metric tons of CO2 per revenue dollar .

. Used 29.6 percentage points more renewable energy as a proportion of their total energy use.

as a proportion of their total energy use. Have a 4% higher profit margin, 2.9% higher return on equity, and 1.2% higher dividend yield.

View the full 2024 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies and JUST 100 List here.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

About CNBC

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage and business content consumed by more than half a billion people per month across all platforms. The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders – their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders – by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans. To date, we’ve polled more than 170,000 Americans on the issues they believe companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and those insights guide our work. We believe that business and markets can and must be a force for the greater good and that by shifting the resources of the $21.6 trillion private sector, we can drive competition to build a better future for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, initiatives, and new offerings like the JUST Jobs Scorecard help track, analyze, incentivize, and scale corporate stakeholder performance. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207873177/en/