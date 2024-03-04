Fifth Third named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the fifth time

Fifth Third is proud to announce it has been named to the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® list by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This is the fifth time Fifth Third has earned this recognition from Ethisphere and is one of only four banks worldwide, including two in the U.S., to be recognized on the 2024 list. In 2024, 136 companies were recognized across 20 countries and 44 industries.

"We are honored Ethisphere recognized us for the fifth time,” said Tim Spence, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Fifth Third. "Our ambition is to be the One Bank people most value and trust – and that trust is earned every day when our employees do the right thing for our shareholders, our customers and our communities. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our dedicated employees.”

Fifth Third’s commitment to high ethical standards extends from its innovative and inclusive products and services that benefit lives and businesses, to the way it does business and cares for people and the planet. Learn more about Fifth Third’s commitment to doing well by doing good in our Sustainability Report.

"It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Fifth Third for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

Ethics & Performance

The listed 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 12.3 percentage points from January 2019 to January 2024.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance; diversity, equity and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergo further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere’s panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

