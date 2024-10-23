Fifth Third Named To Forbes’ Best Customer Service List

Fifth Third has been named to Forbes’ Best for Customer Service 2025 list. This marks the second consecutive year Fifth Third’s customer service efforts have been recognized by Forbes.

"We put the customer in the center of everything we do, so providing our customers with the best possible experience is at our core,” said Jamie Leonard, Chief Operating Officer at Fifth Third. "No matter where our customers interact with us, whether it’s at one of our branch locations, online, or on our mobile app, we strive to exceed their expectations.”

To create Forbes’ Best Customer Service 2025 list, Forbes partnered with HundredX, a data analytics company whose year-long survey had over-200,000 people in the United States provide 4.2 million evaluations across more than 3,000 brands. Survey participants were asked to rate brands on four aspects of customer service: people, speed, services and resolution.

