Fifth Third Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+

Fifth Third Bank today announced its recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

"Fifth Third believes inclusion in the workplace is essential to living our Core Values,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Nancy Pinckney. "Creating a culture of belonging and connection where employees feel cared for and valued is critical to our success. This recognition reflects our belief that inclusion creates the opportunity for all to thrive.”

To be considered, participating companies completed a study that involved an assessment of publicly accessible data, discussions / interviews with Human Resources professionals, and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among employees from U.S. companies that employ more than 500 employees in 2023 and that employ more than 1,000 employees in 2022.

"We are honored to receive this award, as it reflects the intentionally inclusive, diverse and thriving community we aspire to at Fifth Third,” said Chief Inclusion Officer Stephanie A. Smith. "We strive to provide an environment in which each employee feels valued, respected and understood. At Fifth Third, we pride ourselves in bringing our authentic selves and our best thinking into the workplace.”

Respondents provided insights and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions, and other aspects of their current employer and other companies they know. The study incorporates more than 223,000 employee interviews in the U.S. and collected over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews.

"Embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals is not just the right thing to do, it's a business necessity for innovation and growth,” said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "To spotlight the companies that are taking meaningful steps to build a culture of inclusivity for employees of all sexual orientations and gender identities, Newsweek has partnered with data analytics firm Plant-A for the second annual ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+.”

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

