Fifth Third named "U.S. Best Super-Regional Bank” by Euromoney

Fifth Third is proud to announce it has been named "U.S. Best Super-Regional Bank” by Euromoney in the magazine’s 2024 Awards for Excellence.

The 2024 Euromoney Awards for Excellence program evaluates bank performance from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023, and recognizes banks that bring the highest level of service, innovation and solutions to their customers. During 2023, Fifth Third acquired Big Data Healthcare and subsequently launched two new healthcare focused solutions for Commercial clients. Dedicated to innovation, the bank acquired Rize Money, Inc. in May 2023 which led to the launch of Newline™ by Fifth Third, an API platform that enables enterprises to launch and scale payment, card and deposit products.

Fifth Third’s Momentum Banking provides a suite of products to serve customers’ banking needs. The full benefits of Fifth Third Momentum products are available on the Bank mobile app where a more powerful version of virtual assistant Jeanie® debuted in 2023.

"Our simple, well-diversified portfolio and balance sheet means we are better positioned to navigate uncertainty while continuing to deliver innovative services for our customers when they need us most,” said Tim Spence, Fifth Third’s chairman, CEO and president. "I’m proud of the team for earning this recognition and always putting our customers at the center of everything we do.”

The Euromoney team of editors, journalists and researchers undertake a thorough analysis of all award entries and score applications according to criteria specific to research categories. For more than 30 years, Euromoney has recognized the achievements of banks and bankers worldwide. Euromoney’s pioneering and comprehensive awards program remains the industry benchmark globally today. Euromoney Awards for Excellence are recognized worldwide for their exhaustive and informed decisions.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

