Fifth Third Wealth Advisors® Moves Past $2 Billion in Assets Under Management

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors®, a multi-custodial registered investment advisory firm, today announced surpassing $2B in assets under management (AUM) less than six months after announcing it had reached the $1B AUM mark.

According to independent research*, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors now ranks among the top 500 independent RIAs in the US.

"2024 has been a dynamic year for Fifth Third Wealth Advisors with strong growth in teams and assets under management,” said Eric Housman, president Fifth Third Wealth Advisors. "Based on our projections, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors is expected to be a top 100 independent RIA firm by the end of 2025.”

"Our path to growth is unlimited,” Housman added. "Since announcing the launch of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors less than 24 months ago, we’ve focused our efforts on empowering teams by building a platform for highly sophisticated investment advisors that offers independence, flexibility and the broadest range of capabilities, technology and operational support.”

Today, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors has eight advisor teams serving clients in six states across the country. Offices are based in Naples and Tampa, Florida; Springfield, Illinois; Westchester, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. While teams are currently based in these locations, advisors serve clients across the country regardless of geographic location.

"We are seeing great interest in the number of advisors who are looking for freedom, control and the ability to devote their time to clients and deepening relationships,” said Housman. "FTWA is actively looking to add additional teams across the country in the coming months.”

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. Additional information about Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC is available on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

*Datos Insights/Fifth Third Bank SEC ADV Database Research, 2024

