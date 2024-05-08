Fifth Third’s Financial Empowerment Mobile Begins New Season of Supporting Communities with SpringFour’s Financial Health Resources and Reimagined Experience

Fifth Third’s Financial Empowerment Mobile, commonly known as the eBus, brings financial access and education directly into communities, especially underserved areas. For 2024, the eBus has been reimagined to offer enhanced experiences including immediate checking account opening, face-to-face consultation pods for private conversations, computer workstations for guests and broader services.

"At Fifth Third, we believe that lives are improved when people have the knowledge and tools to make wise financial decisions. With the eBus, we deliver financial tools and resources to communities that may not have easy access to such resources,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer. "This is part of our commitment to build strong communities and our focus to keep customers at the center of everything we do.”

The increased offerings of the eBus include the services of SpringFour, a leading social impact financial wellness fintech, that connects visitors to more than 24,000 free local, statewide and national financial wellness resources from nonprofit and government agencies.

Through its digital self-service financial wellness solution, community members can access support in 14 categories including food savings, rental resources, childcare, employment services, small business support and more.

Visitors enter their zip code and search for assistance in the specific category where assistance is required.

SpringFour provides instant, localized results for human and social services organizations.

Through the collaboration, the Bank and SpringFour will provide tablets on the eBus for visitors to access the service or give instructions for use on personal mobile devices.

The eBus begins its 2024 tour with a 20-day trip through Ohio – May 3 through May 31. For a complete schedule, click here.

"We love seeing banks step up to provide financial health assistance and resources to their customers and the broader communities where they do business. It’s great for communities and great for business, and we’re excited to work with Fifth Third to help the people they serve improve their financial health,” said Rochelle Nawrocki Gorey, SpringFour founder and CEO.

About SpringFour

Founded in 2005, SpringFour is the leading social impact financial wellness fintech that empowers banks, credit unions, fintech lenders, employers, mortgage servicers, nonprofits, and more to connect consumers with vetted, local nonprofit and government financial health resources. Trusted by Capital One, BMO, M&T Bank, OppFi, KeyBank, Fifth Third, Avant, Enova, Oportun, Mission Lane, and more, SpringFour’s product suite includes an innovative contact center tool, digital self-service products, and APIs that deliver payment performance, strengthen customer relationships, while driving ESG and social impact and consumer financial health and improving bottom lines. SpringFour is an award-winning fintech, recently chosen for Fast Company’s Brands that Matter award in 2023 and named a Real Leaders Top Impact Company in 2024. SpringFour’s CEO and Founder, Rochelle Nawrocki-Gorey, was named to Inc.’s 2024 250 Female Founders list and won Finovate’s 2023 Innovator of the Year award. SpringFour is a Certified B Corporation and WBE. To learn how SpringFour can benefit your organization, visit www.springfour.com.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

