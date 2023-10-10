|
Finalists Named for 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, which celebrate the ongoing transformation of sourcing industry partnerships through new approaches and technologies.
Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday, November 15, at the Park Plaza Victoria London.
Here are the EMEA finalists for the 2023 awards:
Excellence: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider
- Genpact with a global power management company
- Infosys BPM with a retail company
- Microland with a major aviation and aerospace company
- Tech Mahindra with a U.K. government agency
- Unisys with a global consumer goods company
Innovation: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients
- Coforge with an insurance technology provider
- IBM with an American telecommunications conglomerate
- Infosys with an elevator and escalator manufacturer
- WNS with a logistics and shipping company
Transformation: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function
- Colt Technology Services with a media company
- Hexaware with a leading airline in the Middle East
- Mphasis with a leading materials engineering company
- Quinnox with a financial services organization
- RIEDEL Networks with a document solution provider
Workplace of the Future: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology
- Atos with a public sector organization in Scotland
- Cognizant with the U.K.'s railway infrastructure manager
- Hexaware with a global leader in workforce solutions
- Teleperformance with a major tourism company
- Unisys with a multinational chemical company
Environmental Sustainability: Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees
- Infosys with an automotive manufacturer
- Telefónica Tech with a roofing manufacturer in Europe
- Tech Mahindra with an Ethiopia utility company
- GEP with a multinational pharmaceutical company
- Infosys with a smart city initiative participating company
The ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, produced by ISG Events, recognize innovative ways of driving business success by leveraging digital technology and new operating models.
"This is an exciting time to be in the technology industry, as enterprises and providers work together to enable business growth,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "Technology service providers continue to enable and deliver some of the most readily available pools of talent in both traditional and emerging technologies, geographies, markets and skill areas. Congratulations to the finalists for the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards EMEA for their innovation and productivity.”
The November 15 awards gala takes place during the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference for EMEA. In addition to the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA, ISG will announce the winners of the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback, and the winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing providers named as Leaders in ISG Provider Lens™ studies.
Full details of the ISG Paragon Awards program are available on the award website.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
