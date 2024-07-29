Financial Advisor Dan Chorney joins UBS in New York City

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Dan Chorney has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in Manhattan. He will be based in the firm’s 1285 Avenue of the Americas office reporting to Market Director Kellie Brady. Dan brings more than two decades of experience advising successful individuals and families on their wealth management needs.

"On behalf of UBS, I’m excited to welcome Dan to the firm,” said Kellie Brady, Market Director of the 1285 Avenue of the Americas office at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Dan brings a wealth of experience, a passion for advising clients on complex financial matters, and his unique perspective will undoubtedly benefit our clients as they pursue their financial goals and aspirations.”

Dan’s approach to partnering with his clients is distinctive and deeply personalized, with advice that goes beyond traditional investment strategies to include areas such as tax and estate planning, philanthropy, and family engagement. Dan brings extensive experience guiding founders and executive teams through the sale of private businesses, helping them manage the shift of their net worth from private shares to liquid capital. He also advises private equity professionals, as well as defined-benefit and cash-balance plan assets for closely held businesses and non-profit organizations.

Dan joins UBS from Bernstein Private Wealth Management where he most recently served as a Private Wealth Advisor. He began his career as a Senior Stock Option Specialist at Merrill Lynch in 2002. Dan earned an MBA in Finance and Management from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Vermont.

Outside of work, Dan is deeply committed to philanthropy. His oldest son was born with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare genetic disorder. Dan and his wife have championed the cause, advocating for children affected by PWS through their support of the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (FPWR). He served for six years on FPWR's Board, culminating in his role as Board President. Dan resides in Montclair, NJ with his wife and their three children.

