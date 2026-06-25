Fly Leasing Aktie
WKN DE: A1C03Q / ISIN: US34407D1090
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25.06.2026 14:55:40
Firefly Aerospace Buys Space-ng
(RTTNews) - Firefly Aerospace (FLY) on Thursday announced the acquisition of Space-ng Inc., a developer of AI-powered vision navigation and autonomous guidance systems, for undisclosed consideration.
The company plans to integrate Space-ng's technologies across its fleet of lunar landers and orbital vehicles to support future lunar, orbital and space domain awareness missions.
The company said that the acquisition is expected to add Space-ng's spacecraft software, camera hardware and autonomous navigation technologies to Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar landers and Elytra orbital vehicles.
As part of the transaction, Space-ng Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Ethan Rublee will join Firefly as Chief Engineer of Software and oversee the company's spacecraft software suite.
Space-ng will be fully integrated into Firefly, which will continue offering the acquired company's vision navigation and autonomous guidance capabilities to government and commercial customers under the Firefly Aerospace brand.
In the pre-market trading, Firefly Aerospace is 2.20% higher at $25.53 on the Nasdaq.
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