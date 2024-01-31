Firms in Brazil Turn to Oracle for Security, Service, Speed

More Brazilian enterprises are looking to the Oracle ecosystem for a robust, secure cloud infrastructure to keep up with rapidly changing technology, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Brazil finds that enterprises in Brazil are leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in increasing numbers, not simply for its competitive pricing, but also for its reputation for data security and excellent service standards. In Brazil, Oracle consulting companies offer services for implementing, migrating, upgrading, training, maintaining, supporting and optimizing Oracle solutions, the ISG report says.

"As more companies turn to OCI, the demand for consulting services is increasing,” said Bill Huber, ISG partner, digital platforms and solutions. "Oracle consulting services enable companies to identify opportunities for automating and integrating their processes.”

Managing Oracle services is a complex task that requires experience and attention to relevant aspects of the environment, such as capacity and scalability planning, performance, security, backup and recovery, monitoring and alerts, patch and update management, compliance, cost control, incident and problem management, and staff training and development, among others, the ISG report says. Specialized cloud partners are deepening their knowledge of OCI, the report says, engaging customers from the outset by providing migration consulting services.

Oracle’s approach has been to develop solutions for specific industries, such as health and agribusiness, through co-creation partnerships with providers and the practical application of GenAI with data analysis tools, the ISG report says. The Oracle partner ecosystem is committed to the current strategy and, considering the breadth of the Oracle Cloud Stack, is adopting specific actions to align and sometimes reposition itself to serve and support customers better, the report says.

In the Brazilian context, where regulatory and compliance challenges can be significant, local providers have stood out due to their familiarity with local scenarios and their understanding of the country’s business processes and culture, the ISG report says. This expertise allows them to offer agile and customized solutions, meeting the specific needs of Brazilian clients, ISG says.

"This is a case where Brazilian enterprises may want to consider going local,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The experience that local suppliers have with local processes and culture often makes it easier for them to deliver.”

The report also examines how market trends, such as the energy crisis and sustainability, are fueling the consumption of cloud solutions and applications.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 37 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services.

The report names Accenture, Deloitte, Ninecon, V8.Tech and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants, while KPMG and Lanlink are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. G&P, IBM, Kyndryl and TRI are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Dedalus, EBS-IT and TIVIT are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Dedalus, G&P, JBQ.Global and Ninecon.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

