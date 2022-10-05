|
05.10.2022 22:16:00
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 19
First Internet Bancorp (the "Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
|
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
|
Date and Time:
|
Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Telephone Access:
|
1-844-200-6205 (U.S. toll free)
1-833-950-0062 (Canada toll free)
1-929-526-1599 (International)
Access Code: 136923
|
Telephone Replay:
|
1-866-813-9403 (U.S. toll free)
1-266-828-7578 (Canada)
+44-204-525-0658 (International)
Access Code: 630846
|
Webcast and
|
To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a financial holding company with assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. First Internet Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, franchise finance, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about First Internet Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
