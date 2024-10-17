First of Its Kind Change Forum to Bring Together Military, Education, and Business Leaders at Georgetown University

Georgetown University and ZeroMils, a Veteran-owned social impact organization, will co-host the first national Military Thriving Change Forum October 23, 2024, at the Leavey Convention Center at Georgetown University. This groundbreaking event, sponsored by Wells Fargo, will bring together senior leaders from across public, private, and nonprofit sectors to create a blueprint outlining a path forward to improve military recruitment efforts. It intends to combat negative viewpoints related to self-reported mental wellness and trust in institutions. The event will also be live streamed to the public through LinkedIn.

In 2023, the U.S. military missed its annual enlistment goals by 41,000 recruits, according to data published by the U.S. Department of Defense. Following this decline, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Ashish Vazirani testified before Congress that "the all-volunteer force faces one of its greatest challenges since inception.”

To reverse the trend, 250 leaders representing government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, higher education, and the nation’s most impactful nonprofits and think tanks will meet at Georgetown — to create actionable, measurable plans to be implemented at community-wide engagements throughout 2025.

The events stemming from the Change Forum next year will welcome thousands of military and veteran employees from business resource groups and small business owners serving alongside young people. Georgetown, ZeroMils and their committed partners believe this whole of nation approach will change the "broken veteran” narrative — communicating a positive message of military service and influencing perceptions and propensity to serve.

"We must reestablish trust between our national institutions and the trailblazers of tomorrow,” said CEO of ZeroMils, retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Schmiegel. "Together, the private and public sectors can spotlight the strengths and successes of our military and veteran-connected families. We, as a community, are thriving because of our service, not despite it.”

Sean Passmore, U.S. Army Veteran and Head of Enterprise Military & Veteran Initiatives at Wells Fargo, said military experience and the skills veterans bring to the workplace offer tremendous value.

"Veterans make our company better,” Passmore explained. "Today’s military service members are the corporate leaders of tomorrow. It is imperative that we resolve these issues impacting our military and beyond.”

Wells Fargo is the presenting sponsor for the 2024 Military Thriving Change Forum. Other corporate partners: CVS Health, RTX, Amazon, Dominion Energy, First Command, Neighborly, and Thundercat Technology are teaming up with veteran service and nonprofit organizations like Vehicles for Veterans, National University, Soldiers to Sidelines, Travis Manion Foundation, Military Spouse Advocacy Network, Hope For The Warriors, Wear Blue: Run to Remember, and Military Family Advisory Network to create a Military Thriving movement.

As a principal advisor and leader of the Change Forum, retired General and 36th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, George Casey said: "Our goal is to create a private sector-led movement that increases propensity to serve among our youth by changing the narrative about Veterans in the workplace, and by projecting positive examples of military service through Veteran employee engagement in local communities.”

