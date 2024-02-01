FirstCash Holdings Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) reported Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter decreased to $69.59 million or $1.53 per share from $80.07 million or $1.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.04 per share, compared to $1.65 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 14 percent to $852.13 million from $749.34 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.79 per share in revenues of $853.35 million for the quarter. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

The Company said its outlook for 2024 is highly positive, with expected year-over-year growth in revenue and earnings in all segments driven by the continued growth in earning asset balances coupled with recent store additions.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.35 per share first quarter cash dividend, which will be paid on February 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of February 14, 2024.

