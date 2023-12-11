Fisker Adds to North American Executive Team: Wolfgang Hoffmann as Country Manager for Canada and Amira Aly as VP, Sales for the U.S.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today confirmed two new hires for its executive team. Wolfgang Hoffmann has joined the company as Country Manager for Canada, and Amira Aly has joined as VP, Sales, for the United States.

Hoffmann comes to Fisker after seven years as President of Jaguar Land Rover in Canada and before that, many years with Audi in both Canada and the U.S. He has already assembled a team and will oversee the commencement of Canada deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV in December.

Aly joins Fisker after serving as the Senior Director and Head of Sales in North America for Lucid Motors. Before her time at Lucid, Aly held various roles at JPM Chase where she managed their relationships with several automakers, including Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover. At Fisker, Aly's primary focus will be scaling and accelerating the delivery of Fisker Ocean in the United States. This growth has been particularly pronounced in the final months of 2023, and is projected to increase in 2024.

Hoffmann and Aly will report to Dawn Ahmed, Sr. VP, Global Marketing, Sales & Service.

"I am excited that two seasoned automotive professionals have chosen to help Fisker get to the next level of our expansion,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "North America is our largest overall market, and I am looking forward to working with Wolfgang and Amira to chart an aggressive sales path in both Canada and the US.”

