Fisker Announces ChargePoint as North American Partner for Public Charging Solutions

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, named ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, as Fisker's North American partner for electric vehicle public charging solutions.

Fisker names ChargePoint as North American partner for public charging solutions. ChargePoint network has over 210,000 activated ports under management in North America. Photo credit: Fisker

The Fisker and ChargePoint collaboration will provide Fisker EV owners with access to more than 210,000 active ports under management, with over 16,700 DC fast charge ports and over 400,000 roaming ports, making it easy to find reliable charging. The two companies intend to make it easy for drivers to access ChargePoint’s industry-leading network of Level 2 and DC fast chargers, and roaming partner stations; which together encompass more than 80% of public charging spots in North America.

"The minute they get their new Fisker Ocean, our owners want convenient and easy-to-locate public charging stations, a quick, easy experience when using a public charger, and super-simple payment options. Together with ChargePoint, we are providing a class-leading public charging option for Fisker owners at delivery," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "ChargePoint is a leading charging network in North America, and their commitment to sustainable mobility makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business."

"Fisker, as a born electric car company without the constraints of the fossil fuel era, continues to push the envelope of design,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO, ChargePoint.

The ChargePoint network will be available to Fisker Ocean owners starting with vehicle deliveries in the US and Canada. Fisker Ocean drivers can locate ChargePoint and roaming partner charging stations within the Fisker Ocean’s navigation system and through the ChargePoint mobile app. At launch, drivers can use the App and the Fisker Ocean's central touchscreen to search for and navigate to charging stations, filter search for DC fast charge locations, do basic EV route planning, and calculate arrival times at charging stops.

The Fisker Ocean, Fisker's ground-breaking all-electric SUV, is available in a sold-out limited edition Fisker Ocean One, and three additional trim levels: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport. The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels up to 350 miles1 on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, Revolve 17.1" rotating screen, SolarSky roof, California Mode, Smart Traction, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world's first digital radar, all for $68,9992 in the US.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About ChargePoint:

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail, and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 145 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Fisker Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 Based on Fisker simulations utilizing EPA standards. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment, wheel size and vehicle use. Official EPA ratings forthcoming.

2 Estimated pricing shown applies to the continental US and excludes delivery, finance, tax, title, registration, and other government fees. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be based on your final vehicle configuration. Pricing does not include government incentives you may be entitled to.

