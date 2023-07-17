Fisker Announces Fisker Extreme Vigyan Limited Edition for India Market

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, will produce 100 Fisker Extreme Vigyan Edition all-electric SUVs for the India market.

"India offers exciting opportunities for us,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "Following the successful start of deliveries in Europe and the US, we’re thrilled that we can bring the Fisker Ocean Extreme, with its class-leading range and unique features, to a new market where we plan to grow our brand rapidly over the coming years.”

Fisker established an office in Hyderabad in 2022. The company expects to homologate the Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition, named for the company’s India subsidiary, by September. Deliveries to the world’s third-largest automotive market will commence in Q4 2023. Pricing will align with Europe -- where the Fisker Ocean Extreme is priced at 69,950 EUR for the German market -- plus import taxes and logistics for India.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has an EPA range of 360 miles1 on standard 20-inch wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class2. In Europe, the Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 707km/440 UK miles3 on standard 20-inch wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today.

Customers interested in securing access to the Fisker Extreme Vigyan Edition can email Fisker at vigyanedition@fiskerinc.com.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 EPA estimated range. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

2 Mid-size SUVs with an MSRP under $200,000

3 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20-inch and optional 22-inch wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

