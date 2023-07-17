Fisker Announces Successful Closing of $340 million Convertible Notes Offering

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced offering of $340,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 0% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2025 (the "Notes”) to an institutional investor (the "Investor”), resulting in gross proceeds of $300,000,000 to Fisker. The sale of the Notes to the Investor was completed on July 11, 2023.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717534843/en/