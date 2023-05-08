Fisker Completes First German Vehicle Registration and Opens New Customer Facilities in Munich

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, continues its phased launch of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV in Europe with the registration of the first Fisker Ocean in Germany and the opening of two new customer facilities in Munich.

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker officially opened two brand-new customer facilities in Munich. Here: The Fisker Lounge Munich in central Munich city. Photo credit: Fisker

Following the delivery of the first Ocean to a customer in Denmark on May 5, the first German vehicle registration comes as Fisker opens the doors to two brand-new customer centers in Munich, where visitors can experience the all-electric Fisker Ocean first-hand.

Earlier today, Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker opened the Fisker Lounge Munich, a 400 square-meter space located in the city center at Kaufingerstrasse 12. In addition, a dedicated 75 square-meter showroom and Fisker’s 600 square-meter European headquarters at Munich’s Motorworld complex also officially opened for business today, located at Am Ausbesserungswerk 8, 80939 Munich, north of the city. The Motorworld facilities include a 100-space garage to support customer deliveries and test drives.

"Having spent the early years of my career in the automotive industry here, it’s great to be back in Germany and Munich as we open new facilities for our customers,” said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "I’m also excited I got my European Fisker Ocean today.”

Both the Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims achieve a confirmed combined WLTP range of up to 707 km 1, which is the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.

The Fisker Showroom in Motorworld Munich is open to customers from Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 5pm CEST and on Saturday, 10am to 6pm CEST – while customers can visit the Munich Lounge from Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm CEST and on Saturday, 10am to 6pm CEST.

1 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use.

