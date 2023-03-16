Fisker Confirms Banking Relationship With JPMorgan Chase NA

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, confirms its global banking and treasury management relationship with JPMorgan Chase NA.

"Amid turmoil in the banking sector, Fisker’s relationship with JPMorgan Chase provides us with strategic financial strength as we launch our first vehicle, the Fisker Ocean,” said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

He added that Fisker has no relationship with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the startup-focused lender that the FDIC recently placed in receivership. Fisker has received several media inquiries about its banking relationships and considers it important at this time to remind stakeholders of its relationship with JPMorgan Chase NA.

JPMorgan Chase NA1 also provides retail financing to Fisker customers in the US through Fisker Finance?. Santander is Fisker’s main financing partner in Europe, providing retail financing to customers in the region.

1 JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA will decide, originate, and service loans for Fisker customers in the US under the licensed program name, Fisker Finance?.

