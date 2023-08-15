|
Fisker Customers Will Gain Access to Tesla Superchargers as Company Adopts North American Charging Standard
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, will provide customers with access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.
Fisker has signed an agreement to provide customers with access to the Tesla Supercharger network. Image credit: Fisker Inc.
The company announces today that it has signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) on its first vehicles in 2025. The move will provide Fisker owners with additional charging options, taking advantage of Tesla’s 12,000 Supercharger stations in the United States and Canada. All current and future Fisker vehicles will be covered by the agreement.
Fisker customers will utilize a NACS adapter to plug in at Superchargers starting in Q1 2025. Fisker will later update vehicle engineering to include an NACS inlet. A CCS adapter will be provided so that customers can continue to charge using that standard.
