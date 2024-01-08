Fisker Names Angel Salinas as Chief Accounting Officer

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that Angel Salinas has been named Chief Accounting Officer, effective immediately. Salinas will report to CFO Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker.

"I’m excited to join Fisker at such an exciting point in its history and looking forward to working with executive leadership and the accounting team to help manage the continued rapid growth the company expects to experience in 2024 and beyond,” Salinas said.

Salinas comes to Fisker after more than two decades at PricewaterhouseCoopers, most recently as an Assurance Partner, where he served as audit signing partner on numerous clients and oversaw audit teams in the United States, Canada, India, Mexico, and Argentina. Throughout his career at PwC, Salinas has focused on complicated audit, compliance, and regulatory matters, leading large teams of accounting professionals.

Salinas currently holds a CPA in Texas and Colorado and is a graduate of the University of Houston. In connection with his new appointment at Fisker, Salinas has relocated from Texas to California.

