Fisker Opens Fisker Lounge NYC, Invites Customers to Experience the All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, opened the Fisker Lounge NYC on Friday, November 10th, and announces the lounge is now open to the public Monday – Sunday from 10AM-6PM ET.

The Fisker Lounge NYC is located at 401 W. 14th Street in New York City’s Meatpacking District. The Lounge is Fisker’s first retail space on the east coast, following the debut earlier this year of the flagship Fisker Lounge at The Grove in Los Angeles. In these spaces, Fisker invites the public to experience the all-electric Fisker Ocean.

"Fisker is now in New York, and we’re continuing to expand our global retail footprint,” said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "The New York metro area is an important market for us, as is the entire US East Coast. As a global hub of finance and culture, it’s important to become part of the life of this incredible city. I’m excited for customers to visit the new Fisker Lounge, where they can chat with our product experts, take a deep dive into the Fisker brand, and check out the world’s most sustainable electric SUV.”

Visual displays throughout the Fisker Lounge showcase how Fisker integrates sustainability from design to a vehicle’s end of use. Customers can "touch and feel” 110 lbs. (50kg) of recycled content in the Fisker Ocean, enjoy the vehicle’s innovative design and features, and engage with Fisker’s commitment to "A Clean Future for All.”

Fisker currently has Fisker Lounge locations in Los Angeles, London, and Munich, and Fisker Center+ locations in Copenhagen, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, Oslo, Paris, and Frankfurt. Fisker will open additional Fisker Lounge and Center+ locations across North America, Europe, and Asia through 2023 and beyond.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

