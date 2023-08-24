Fisker Releases Additional Details for Fisker Ocean Force E Off-road Package

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today released additional details on its Fisker Ocean Force E, the off-road package for the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

Force E is the dynamic and durable off-road package for the Fisker Ocean SUV. Image credit: Fisker Inc.

"Force E is our effort to bring zero-emissions to the off-roading world, so that people who love the outdoors can experience it in a more sustainable way and without the negatives associated with the internal combustion vehicles that have dominated the segment for decades,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said.

Force E is the dynamic and durable off-road package for the Fisker Ocean SUV, designed to maximize Fisker Ocean’s outstanding torque, power, and best-in-class range for sustainable off-roading adventure. It will be available for all-wheel drive Ultra and Extreme trims, both at vehicle purchase and as a post-purchase add-on package.

The package includes 33-inch tires on 20-inch wheels, higher ground clearance, specialized dampers, front and rear skid plates, an underbody plate for greater durability. Force E will also include a special off-road mode, delivering off-road-performance powertrain settings, that will be delivered via over-the air (OTA) update as part of the package. An optional roof basket to enhance the Force E package will be sold separately.

Fisker Ocean Force E is scheduled to be available in Q1 2024, with pricing to be announced on fiskerinc.com when reservations open.

