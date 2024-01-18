Fisker to Introduce Luxurious Fisker Ocean Extreme Monterey Edition

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that it will offer a special luxury version of the award-winning Fisker Ocean SUV.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme Monterey Edition will be the most luxurious offering of the Ocean lineup, which currently consists of the Extreme, Ultra, and Sport trim levels. The Ocean Extreme Monterey Edition will feature the Sun Soaked exterior metallic gloss paint option combined with color-accent details on the vehicle’s wheels and interior. The unique interior will be the most luxurious available in the Ocean range. The Monterey Edition will retain Fisker’s commitment to sustainability through the use of innovative recycled materials.

"Some customers have asked for a more upscale interior that is still highly sustainable, so we have made their wish come true with the Fisker Ocean Extreme Monterey Edition,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "I am also excited that our designers were able to develop a unique new paint color with the Sun Soaked option. It catches the sun beautifully and has a warm, coppery, mineral tone – it truly looks like nothing else on the road.”

Fisker will release additional details about the limited-run Ocean Extreme Monterey Edition in the coming months, including pricing and production volume. The special edition – named for the scenic coastal region in Northern California – is expected to be available for customers to order in the second half of 2024.

Fisker is currently delivering the all-electric Ocean SUVs in the US, Canada, and Europe. The Ocean Extreme has an EPA range of 360 mi 1, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class in the US 2, and a WLTP range of 707 km /439 UK miles 3, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today. The Fisker Ocean has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV, uses over 110 lbs. / 50kg. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles / 2,400 km a year of range 4.

1 EPA estimated range. Measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

2 Mid-size SUVs in comparable price segment.

3 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

4 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, production, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, expansion of operations, software updates, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

