Fisker to Open Flagship Lounge in Los Angeles on August 19 and Welcome Customers to Experience and Test Drive the All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, will open its US flagship Lounge at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10AM PT.

The Fisker Lounge at The Grove, one of the most popular outdoor shopping and entertainment districts in Southern California, will welcome prospective customers to experience and test drive the all-electric Fisker Ocean. Test drives of Fisker’s first vehicle, now being delivered in the US and Europe, may be scheduled in-store and online.

"I’m super excited for customers to not only experience the Fisker Ocean, but also the vision I had in designing a timeless space for our flagship Lounge in Los Angeles,” said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "I want to thank our customers and supporters for their patience as we open additional Fisker Lounges and deliver thousands of Fisker Oceans across North America and Europe in 2023 and 2024.”

Fisker, an internationally renowned car designer, added that the Lounge at The Grove also expresses the company’s philosophy of how great design can enhance the public’s relationship with the brand. Fisker has three core values: design, innovation, and sustainability, and the new Lounge was developed to encapsulate all three in a compelling environment.

The flagship Lounge is distinctive. The two-story space combines curved lines, smooth textures, and elegant lighting. With its effortless, sophisticated aesthetic, the space will serve as inspiration for future Fisker Lounges and Centers+ locations across North America and Europe.

Fisker Lounges provide an opportunity for customers to experience the Fisker Ocean and engage with product experts. Throughout the Fisker Lounge, visual displays showcase how Fisker integrates sustainability from design to a vehicle’s end of use. Customers can "touch and feel” 110 lbs. (50kg) of recycled content in the Fisker Ocean, enjoy the vehicle’s innovative design and features, and experience Fisker’s commitment to "A Clean Future for All,” the automaker’s mandate.

The Fisker Lounge at The Grove is open Monday – Thursday from 10AM-9PM PT, Friday-Saturday from 10AM- 10PM PT, and Sunday from 11AM-8PM PT.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country’s most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park-like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. This unique mix has earned The Grove recognition as the heart of the city – a "see and be seen” destination, a neighborhood gem and a community all its own. The Grove’s award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the "#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles” by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune’s "10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers” in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today’s list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at https://thegrovela.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA.

Forward-Looking Statements

