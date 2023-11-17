Fisker’s New Distribution Strategy Increases Sales and Deliveries to Over 100 Vehicles Per Day

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that it delivered 107 vehicles on Thursday, Nov. 16. The company achieved this milestone by executing a new distribution strategy.

Fisker has changed its distribution strategy to rapidly increase global sales and deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV.

This one-day total of deliveries equates to revenue of over $7.5 million.

"This result proves that our new distribution strategy is working,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "We expect this pace of deliveries to accelerate, and we will provide frequent updates during the remainder of 2023. We are grateful to our customers for their patience as we conduct this ramp-up.”

Fisker has strategically improved its capabilities by establishing its own delivery locations globally, staffed by ever-growing numbers of Fisker employees. The company has also added multiple transportation logistics partners to quickly move Fisker Oceans to delivery locations so that they can be delivered to customers more rapidly.

Customers who live within 60 miles of a Fisker fulfillment location can have their vehicle delivered through Fisker Direct, where a Fisker employee drives their Ocean directly to them for delivery, eliminating use of a vehicle transport. Fisker has increased overall process agility; many customers receive their car within four to seven days of completing their purchase, and in some cases on the same day when choosing the vehicle pickup option.

The $61,4991 Fisker Ocean Extreme has a 113 kWh battery pack (106 kWh usable) and an EPA range of 360 miles2, the longest of any new electric SUV in its class3. In Europe, the Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 707km/440 UK miles, the longest of any electric SUV sold in Europe today. 4 The all-electric SUV starts at $38,9992 for the Fisker Ocean Sport trim level in the US.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

