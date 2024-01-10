Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group PLC announces receipt of permission from government commission to pay out dividends



10-Jan-2024





10 January 2024, Limassol, Cyprus – Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that its Russian subsidiary, Best Price Ltd, has received permission from the Subcommittee of the Government Commission for the Control of Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation (“the Subcommittee”) to pay dividends to the Company in the amount of RUB 9.8 billion (including all the applicable taxes) for the year 2022.

The above-mentioned permission contains a number of conditions and requirements, including, but not limited to, the achievement of key performance indicators (“KPIs”) set by the Subcommittee.

Fix Price is exploring possible options for paying out dividends to its shareholders, given the current regulatory environment, and is making the necessary efforts to meet the established KPIs and other requirements of the Subcommittee. The exact procedure for, and timing of, a potential payout will be announced at a later date.



Fix Price has repeatedly stated its intention to follow its previously approved dividend policy and will inform the market about any decisions taken on the dividend payment.

