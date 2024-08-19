|
19.08.2024 09:01:04
Fix Price Group Plc announces the effective delisting of GDRs from standard listing segment of the official list of the FCA and cancellation of trading on the main market of the LSE
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES THE EFFECTIVE DELISTING OF GDRS FROM STANDARD LISTING SEGMENT OF THE OFFICIAL LIST OF THE FCA AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING ON THE MAIN MARKET OF THE LSE
19 August 2024 – Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, further to its announcement on 19 July 2024, hereby announces that:
(i) all Regulation S global depositary receipts (ISIN US33835G2057); and
(ii) all Rule 144A global depositary receipts (ISIN US33835G1067),
(together, the "GDRs"), representing interests in shares of the Company having a nominal value of 0.0000374 euros each, have today been delisted from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission to trading of the GDRs on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange has been cancelled.
|
