Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price Group Plc announces the effective delisting of GDRs from standard listing segment of the official list of the FCA and cancellation of trading on the main market of the LSE



19-Aug-2024 / 10:01 MSK



FIX PRICE GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES THE EFFECTIVE DELISTING OF GDRS FROM STANDARD LISTING SEGMENT OF THE OFFICIAL LIST OF THE FCA AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING ON THE MAIN MARKET OF THE LSE 19 August 2024 – Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, further to its announcement on 19 July 2024, hereby announces that: (i) all Regulation S global depositary receipts (ISIN US33835G2057); and (ii) all Rule 144A global depositary receipts (ISIN US33835G1067), (together, the "GDRs"), representing interests in shares of the Company having a nominal value of 0.0000374 euros each, have today been delisted from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission to trading of the GDRs on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange has been cancelled. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP; AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, offers its customers a compelling and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 June 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,722 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 June 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova ir@fix-price.com Ekaterina Goncharova pr@fix-price.com

