|
20.06.2024 17:00:05
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|329286
|EQS News ID:
|1929971
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.06.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
20.06.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE NOTIFIES ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM THE DEPOSITARY BANK (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q1 2024 (EQS Group)
|
16.01.24
|Fix Price announces interim dividend (EQS Group)
|
10.01.24
|Fix Price Group PLC announces receipt of permission from government commission to pay out dividends (EQS Group)
|
09.01.24
|Fix Price opened 751 net new stores in 2023 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)
|266,70
|-1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.