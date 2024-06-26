|
26.06.2024 18:00:04
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|330462
|EQS News ID:
|1934031
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.06.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
21.06.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
20.06.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE NOTIFIES ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM THE DEPOSITARY BANK (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q1 2024 (EQS Group)
|
16.01.24
|Fix Price announces interim dividend (EQS Group)
|
10.01.24
|Fix Price Group PLC announces receipt of permission from government commission to pay out dividends (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)
|266,10
|-0,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stabil -- Leichte Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Märkte schließlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Markt ging behauptet in den Feierabend. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Wall Street notierte am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.