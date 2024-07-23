|
Fixed-rate mortgages below 4% back on sale in UK
Brokers hope Nationwide’s mortgage deal is sign of ‘summer of savings’ for homebuyersFixed-rate mortgages priced below 4% are back on sale for homebuyers for the first time since February, with brokers hoping it is “a sign of things to come”.Nationwide Building Society said on Wednesday it would be cutting rates by up to 0.25 percentage points across its two-, three- and five-year fixed mortgage products. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
