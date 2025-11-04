Flextronics International Aktie
WKN: 890331 / ISIN: SG9999000020
|
04.11.2025 04:40:30
Flex , LG Electronics Partner To Develop Advanced Cooling Solutions For AI-Era Data Centers
(RTTNews) - Flex (FLEX) announced a strategic partnership with LG Electronics to co-develop integrated, modular cooling solutions tailored for the thermal demands of AI-driven data centers.
As data centers grow increasingly dense and power-intensive, advanced cooling technologies are essential for efficient heat dissipation. This collaboration combines Flex's expertise in liquid cooling systems, proprietary power products, and IT infrastructure with LG's cutting-edge air and liquid cooling technologies. These include CRAC and CRAH units, chillers, coolant distribution units (CDUs), and a comprehensive suite of thermal management and monitoring solutions, the company said,
Together, Flex and LG aim to deliver scalable, high-performance cooling systems that meet the evolving needs of next-generation data centers.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Flextronics International Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.07.25
|Ausblick: Flextronics International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.25
|Ausblick: Flextronics International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)