Flextronics International Aktie

Flextronics International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 890331 / ISIN: SG9999000020

04.11.2025 04:40:30

Flex , LG Electronics Partner To Develop Advanced Cooling Solutions For AI-Era Data Centers

(RTTNews) - Flex (FLEX) announced a strategic partnership with LG Electronics to co-develop integrated, modular cooling solutions tailored for the thermal demands of AI-driven data centers.

As data centers grow increasingly dense and power-intensive, advanced cooling technologies are essential for efficient heat dissipation. This collaboration combines Flex's expertise in liquid cooling systems, proprietary power products, and IT infrastructure with LG's cutting-edge air and liquid cooling technologies. These include CRAC and CRAH units, chillers, coolant distribution units (CDUs), and a comprehensive suite of thermal management and monitoring solutions, the company said,

Together, Flex and LG aim to deliver scalable, high-performance cooling systems that meet the evolving needs of next-generation data centers.

