|
12.09.2023 22:10:00
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable October 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2023.
Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 327th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
About Flexsteel
Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.
For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912461892/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Flexsteel Industries IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.08.23
|Ausblick: Flexsteel Industries stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.06.23
|Flexsteel Industries: Dividend Insights (Benzinga)
|
30.04.23
|Ausblick: Flexsteel Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.23
|Earnings Preview: Flexsteel Industries (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Flexsteel Industries IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Flexsteel Industries IncShs
|18,61
|-2,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen höher -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX verliert zu Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.