Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on April 29

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel” or the "Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Monday, April 29, 2024.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 833-816-1123 (domestic) or 412-317-0710 (international)

Conference call replay available through May 7, 2024: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 9414420

Live and archived webcast: ir.flexsteel.com

To pre-register for the earnings conference call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10188314/fc4913477a and enter their contact information. Registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

The third quarter 2024 earnings release can be accessed at ir.flexsteel.com after market close on Monday, April 29, 2024.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

