Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel” or the "Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, today announced that Derek Schmidt, President, and Mike Ressler, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place on May 8-9, 2024.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Flexsteel will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KxGAckL4RuGFmxu2s_SBkA. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506175071/en/