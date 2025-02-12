12.02.2025 01:18:49

Flowers Foods Prices $800 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) announced the pricing of the public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2035 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.200% Senior Notes due 2055.

The 2035 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.750% per annum and will mature on March 15, 2035. The 2055 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.200% per annum and will mature on March 15, 2055.

The offering is expected to close on February 14, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the cash consideration for its pending acquisition of Purposeful Foods Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Simple Mills, Inc.; to pay fees and expenses related to the Simple Mills Acquisition and the offering and for general corporate purposes.

Die US-Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die chinesischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.

