Fluor Awarded Two Contracts for the BASF Zhanjiang Verbund Site Project in China

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company was awarded two reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management contracts by BASF for the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol and infrastructure, offsites and utilities packages as part of the company’s new Verbund program in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China. The contract value to Fluor is more than $2 billion and was booked in the third quarter of 2022.

"Over the past 20 years, Fluor has executed a significant amount of work with BASF in China,” said Jim Breuer, group president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. "Fluor values this longstanding relationship and looks forward to continuing this trusted partnership.”

Fluor’s project scope of work for BASF’s Zhanjiang Verbund site project consists of two primary packages including the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol derivative unit and the infrastructure, offsites and utilities scope, comprised of site infrastructure, utility generation and site logistics. Fluor is also performing services as part of the centralized program management team activities.

The project will be led by Fluor’s Shanghai, China, office.

