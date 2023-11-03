Fluor Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $169 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $177 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $3.96 billion from $3.61 billion last year.

Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.30