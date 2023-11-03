|
03.11.2023 10:59:47
Fluor Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $169 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $177 million or $1.02 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $3.96 billion from $3.61 billion last year.
Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $169 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $3.96 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.30
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.23
|Ausblick: Fluor stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Fluor stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.23
|Ausblick: Fluor stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Fluor stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.23
|Fluor Inks MoU With Carbfix For Carbon Capture And Storage (Benzinga)
|
19.05.23
|Fluor Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed (Benzinga)